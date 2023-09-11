NDT - Cooking With Cash-Wa –Grilled Pound Cake With Marinated Strawberries - September 11

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grilled Pound Cake w/ Marinated Strawberries & Mascarpone Chantilly

Yield: 8 servings

For the Strawberries :

2 pounds fresh strawberries, washed and drained

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1 tsp fresh rosemary, chopped

1/3 cup granulated sugar

- Hull the strawberries and quarter. Place in a sealable container.

- Add the vinegar, rosemary, and sugar. Stir to coat. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes up to 24 hours.

For the Mascarpone Cream :

8 oz mascarpone cheese

½ cup powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup heavy cream, cold

- Chill the workbowl of a stand mixer or metal mixing bowl in the refrigerator.

- Combine the mascarpone, powdered sugar and vanilla extract together in a bowl. Mix with a silicone spatula until combined and smooth. Set it aside.

- Whip or beat heavy cream to stiff peaks. Fold the whipped cream into the mascarpone mixture. Chill until ready to serve.

For the Pound Cake and Assembly :

2 boxes (10.75-ounce) pound cake sliced 2″ thick

Softened butter

Rosemary sprigs for garnish

- Preheat gas or charcoal grill to high. Make sure to scrape off any residue left from previous cooking. Lightly oil the grates with a rag to pickup any dust.

- Lightly spread both sides of the pound cake with butter. Grill 1-2 minutes per side or until nicely marked. Remove from the grill and distribute as many pieces as needed on a dessert plate or bowl.

Spoon strawberries including juices over the cake. Top with a dollop of Mascarpone cream and garnish with rosemary sprigs.

