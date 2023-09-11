NDT - Cooking With Cash-Wa –Grilled Pound Cake With Marinated Strawberries - September 11
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grilled Pound Cake w/ Marinated Strawberries & Mascarpone Chantilly
Yield: 8 servings
For the Strawberries:
2 pounds fresh strawberries, washed and drained
2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
1 tsp fresh rosemary, chopped
1/3 cup granulated sugar
- Hull the strawberries and quarter. Place in a sealable container.
- Add the vinegar, rosemary, and sugar. Stir to coat. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes up to 24 hours.
For the Mascarpone Cream:
8 oz mascarpone cheese
½ cup powdered sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cup heavy cream, cold
- Chill the workbowl of a stand mixer or metal mixing bowl in the refrigerator.
- Combine the mascarpone, powdered sugar and vanilla extract together in a bowl. Mix with a silicone spatula until combined and smooth. Set it aside.
- Whip or beat heavy cream to stiff peaks. Fold the whipped cream into the mascarpone mixture. Chill until ready to serve.
For the Pound Cake and Assembly:
2 boxes (10.75-ounce) pound cake sliced 2″ thick
Softened butter
Rosemary sprigs for garnish
- Preheat gas or charcoal grill to high. Make sure to scrape off any residue left from previous cooking. Lightly oil the grates with a rag to pickup any dust.
- Lightly spread both sides of the pound cake with butter. Grill 1-2 minutes per side or until nicely marked. Remove from the grill and distribute as many pieces as needed on a dessert plate or bowl.
Spoon strawberries including juices over the cake. Top with a dollop of Mascarpone cream and garnish with rosemary sprigs.
Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.