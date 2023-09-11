Cooking with Cash Wa
NDHP Investigating DUI crash near Kindred

By Reed Gregory
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a crash near Kindred Sunday afternoon.

According to reports at approximately 4:04 pm, on Highway 32 near Kindred, a dirt bike being driven by 32-year-old Tory Christianson, crossed over a field approach and suddenly lost control, resulting in Christianson’s ejection from the vehicle.

Christianson suffered serious yet non-life threatening injuries.

First responders from the Kindred Ambulance were quick to arrive at the scene, where Christianson was transferred to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo via Sanford Ambulance.

Christianson was not wearing a helmet in the crash, and was also arrested and charged with Driving Under the Influence.

The crash is currently under investigation by The North Dakota Highway Patrol.

