Multiple injured after I-94 crash

Two were injured after an early morning crash on I-94 in Otter Tail County
By Zachary Weiand
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two were injured after an early morning crash on I-94 in Otter Tail County.

The crash happened just before 2:00 a.m. on the westbound lane of I-94, near mile marker 64 in Otter Tail County. According to officials, a van pulling a trailer collided with an unknown vehicle before rolling into the ditch.

The trailer came unhitched during the collision and stayed on the roadway, causing A freightliner also traveling westbound to collide with it and roll into the ditch.

The driver of the van, a 35-year-old male from North Chesterfield, Va., suffered life threatening injuries. It’s unknown what hospital he was transferred to. His passenger, a 55-year-old male from North Chesterfield, Va., suffered no reported injuries.

The driver of the freightliner, a 33-year-old from Barron, Wi., was transferred to Sanford Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

