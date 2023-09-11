Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Minnesota 2022 crime report released by BCA

A new report shows crime mainly fell but motor vehicle thefts are at the highest level since...
A new report shows crime mainly fell but motor vehicle thefts are at the highest level since 2001.(AP)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNESOTA (KTTC) – The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has released its 2022 Uniform Crime Report, which is a summary of crime data submitted by law enforcement agencies across the state.

Minnesota saw an 8.6% decrease in violent crime in 2022. In greater Minnesota, it dropped 12.9%. In the seven-county Twin Cities Metro Area, violent crime dropped 6.9%.

182 murders in 2022 is down from 201 in 2021 which is a 9.5% decrease. Firearms made up 70.4% of the weapons used in 2022, down from 73% the year prior.

Aggravated assaults dropped by 5.7%, seeing 10,342 in 2022.

There was a decrease in rapes in the state. Almost half of the victims were minors at 44% with 73.2% of rapes happening in a home.

One metric that rose last year was motor vehicle thefts. 16,743 vehicles were stolen, which is a 12.9% increase compared to 14,829 in 2021. The total of motor vehicle thefts is the highest since 2001.

Carjacking incidents decreased by 23.2% with 598 carjackings in 2022. That’s down from 779 in 2021, which was the first year this data was collected.

The BCA says carjackings are not counted as motor vehicle thefts.

Bias crimes fell in 2022 with 168 incidents.

Peace officers assaulted saw a 5% decrease in 2022 with 859 incidents.

Minnesota saw agencies report use-of-force 21 times in 2022, down from 30 in 2021.

Violent Crimes

20222021202020192018
Murder182201185117104
Rape2,3292,4722,2222,4312,666
Robbery3,2663,9913,8853,0812,943
Aggravated Assault10,34210,9678,2036,7426,693

Property Crimes

20222021202020192018
Burglary12,14414,42916,78915,73516,097
Larceny84,83088,64489,13090,25785,394
Motor Vehicle Theft16,74314,82913,66211,41010,082
Arson628716710462426

Additional Crime Data Reported to BCA

20222021202020192018
Homicide cleared by arrest or by exceptional means80%62%65%64%77%
Drug abuse violation cleared by arrest81%80%82%88%85%
Bias motivated incidents168238223146127

Click here to read the full report. All data is from local enforcement reports to the BCA.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sean Christopher Ahrenholtz, 41, Moorhead
UPDATE: Arson and domestic violence charges filed against Moorhead man
Two were injured after an early morning crash on I-94 in Otter Tail County
Multiple injured after I-94 crash
Apple is set to unveil the iPhone 15 in just a few days, and it’s widely expected to be a USB-C...
Apple expected to make significant change to latest iPhone
Fargo police search for suspect who ran from a traffic stop on Monday, September 11.
Police perimeter set, K9 brought in for vehicle search
There’s no word on the nature of the threat.
Authorities investigating crash in Wilkin County

Latest News

EGF Outage
Power outage planned in East Grand Forks Wednesday
Josh Duhamel Baby Announcement
Josh Duhamel and wife expecting expecting first child together
President and Mrs. Kennedy descend the stairs from Air Force One at Love Field in Dallas, TX,...
Former Secret Service Agent reacts to colleague’s changing testimony on JFK Assassination
9/11 memorial ceremony
Fargo Memorial Honor Guard vows to ‘Never Forget’
The South Dakota PUC denies the permit application for Navigator CO2's proposed carbon dioxide...
South Dakota panel denies application for CO2 pipeline; Summit to refile for permit