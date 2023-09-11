Cooking with Cash Wa
Local fitness group pays tribute to 9/11 victims

Members of the F3 Fargo fitness group scale the Block9 parking ramp in downtown Fargo as a...
Members of the F3 Fargo fitness group scale the Block9 parking ramp in downtown Fargo as a tribute to 9/11 victims.(VNL Staff)
By Zachary Weiand
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Members of a local fitness group honored victims of 9/11 in a special way this morning.

The F3-Fargo fitness group gathered at the bottom of the Block9 Parking ramp in downtown Fargo at 5:15 a.m. with the goal of climbing the stairs of the eight story structure a total of 14 times. By doing this they climbed 110 flights of stairs--the same amount of stairs firefighters had to climb in the World Trade Center towers during the September 11 attacks.

The group also wore weighted backpacks known as “rucksacks.” The weights of these backpacks ranged from 30 to 60 pounds to simulate the weight of the gear firefighters would have carried into the buildings.

