Minnesota law enforcement agencies report decrease in violent crime

ST. PAUL (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has released the 2022 Uniform Crime Report, a summary of crime data submitted by local law enforcement agencies.

Minnesota saw an 8.6 percent decrease in violent crime state-wide in 2022. Violent crime in greater Minnesota decreased by 12.9 percent, and violent crime in the seven-county Twin Cities Metro Area (Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott and Washington counties) decreased by 6.9 percent.

According to reporting law enforcement agencies, there were 182 murders in 2022 compared with 201 in 2021, which is a 9.5 percent decrease. Firearms made up 70.4 percent of the weapons used in 2022 murders.

There were 10,342 aggravated assaults in 2022, which is 5.7 percent lower than 2021. The number of rapes decreased in 2022. Almost half of the victims were minors (44 percent) and 73.2 percent of rapes occurred in a home.

Motor vehicle theft rose 12.9 percent in 2022 with 16,743 vehicles stolen as compared to 14,829 in 2021. The 2022 total is the highest since 2001. Carjacking incidents decreased 23.2 percent with 598 incidents in 2022, compared with 779 in 2021 (the first year this data was collected). Carjacking incidents are not counted as motor vehicle thefts.

Law enforcement use-of-force incidents involving discharge of a firearm dropped in 2022 to 18, seven fewer than in 2021. The BCA says peace officers were assaulted in 859 incidents in 2022.

The complete 2022 Uniform Crime Report can be accessed on the BCA website. The Minnesota Crime Data Explorer and additional years’ reports can be found on the same page.

