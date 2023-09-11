Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Gov. Walz, Lieutenant Gov. Flanagan to make economic trip to Japan

Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan are hoping to boost Minnesota's economic partnership with the country of Japan.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz is hoping to boost the state’s economic partnership with the country of Japan.

Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan are leading Minnesota’s delegation in Tokyo this week.

According to the Governor’s office, the pair will attend the 53rd Midwest U.S. Japan Association Conference tomorrow.

After the conference, they will then meet with business leaders and Japanese firms that have operations in Minnesota.

Joining the Governor and Lieutenant Governor on the trip will be representatives from the Minnesota Trade Office and Department of Employment and Economic Development.

Minnesota is home to over 50 Japanese-based companies covering several industry sectors.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sean Christopher Ahrenholtz, 41, Moorhead
UPDATE: Arson and domestic violence charges filed against Moorhead man
Two were injured after an early morning crash on I-94 in Otter Tail County
Multiple injured after I-94 crash
Apple is set to unveil the iPhone 15 in just a few days, and it’s widely expected to be a USB-C...
Apple expected to make significant change to latest iPhone
Fargo police search for suspect who ran from a traffic stop on Monday, September 11.
Police perimeter set, K9 brought in for vehicle search
There’s no word on the nature of the threat.
Authorities investigating crash in Wilkin County

Latest News

EGF Outage
Power outage planned in East Grand Forks Wednesday
Josh Duhamel Baby Announcement
Josh Duhamel and wife expecting expecting first child together
President and Mrs. Kennedy descend the stairs from Air Force One at Love Field in Dallas, TX,...
Former Secret Service Agent reacts to colleague’s changing testimony on JFK Assassination
9/11 memorial ceremony
Fargo Memorial Honor Guard vows to ‘Never Forget’
The South Dakota PUC denies the permit application for Navigator CO2's proposed carbon dioxide...
South Dakota panel denies application for CO2 pipeline; Summit to refile for permit