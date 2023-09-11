Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Fargo Memorial Honor Guard vows to ‘Never Forget’

Fargo Memorial Honor Guard gives 21-gun salute in remembrance of 9/11
By Kjersti Maday
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) -

September 11th will forever be remembered as a somber day.

“It’s something that will be with me for the rest of my life,” says Tom Krabbenhoft, Spokesperson for Fargo Memorial Honor Guard.

For Fargo Memorial Honor Guard Members, Tom Krabbenhoft and Jason Hicks, along with many other Americans--it’s a day they’ll never forget.

“I remember exactly where I was and the time that it happened,” says Hicks.

As the nation collectively mourned the lives lost.

Hicks says, “It always happens when something tragic happens in our country that brings us all together.”

And it’s impacts that continue to this day.

Hicks explains, “There was a great impact on all of us that were serving at that time during 9/11.″

“I had a lot of friends that have deployed out there and some of them didn’t make it home,” shares Krabbemhoft.

Krabbenhoft and Hicks firmly agree this day should never be forgotten.

“This day should remind us that we need to be on guard, because there’s always going to be some kind of threat out there,” implores Krabbenhoft.

“I would encourage you to read your history and attend a ceremony if possible, but you should never forget where we’ve come from as a nation and what we’ve achieved since 9/11,″ suggests Hicks.

Hicks says, one of the most important things to remember is, “What makes our country great is we can put aside all our differences and come together through tragedy.”

Adding, “God bless America.”

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sean Christopher Ahrenholtz, 41, Moorhead
UPDATE: Arson and domestic violence charges filed against Moorhead man
Two were injured after an early morning crash on I-94 in Otter Tail County
Multiple injured after I-94 crash
Apple is set to unveil the iPhone 15 in just a few days, and it’s widely expected to be a USB-C...
Apple expected to make significant change to latest iPhone
Fargo police search for suspect who ran from a traffic stop on Monday, September 11.
Police perimeter set, K9 brought in for vehicle search
There’s no word on the nature of the threat.
Authorities investigating crash in Wilkin County

Latest News

President and Mrs. Kennedy descend the stairs from Air Force One at Love Field in Dallas, TX,...
Former Secret Service Agent reacts to colleague’s changing testimony on JFK Assassination
The South Dakota PUC denies the permit application for Navigator CO2's proposed carbon dioxide...
South Dakota panel denies application for CO2 pipeline; Summit to refile for permit
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00 PM Weather September 11
Fargo Memorial Honor Guard gives 21-gun salute in remembrance of 9/11
Fargo Memorial Honor Guard vows to 'Never Forget'