Crews on scene, water rescue underway at Red River in metro

The call for a water rescue came in around 2:44 p.m. in the area of 100 3rd St. N. in Moorhead, Minnesota.
Red River in Fargo
Red River in Fargo(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities surrounded a large portion of the Red River in the metro Monday afternoon.

Moorhead Police say the case is being handled by authorities in Fargo.

Valley News Live has a crew on scene.

Valley News Live is waiting on further information from authorities at this time and will provide updates as they become available.

