Cool and Wet start to Monday

Patchy Frost Possible Tuesday & Wednesday morning
By Shelby Ebertowski
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TODAY: Scattered showers will move in from northwest to southeast this morning, reaching Fargo by the late morning hours. Showers will continue on and off into the afternoon, keeping highs down into the 60s, much cooler than yesterday. Showers will taper off this evening and some late day sunshine will be possible, especially across the Northern Valley.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy overnight with temperatures falling into the low to mid 40s. There is a very slight chance our northernmost counties in North Dakota may see some patchy frost if temperatures dip into the upper 30s. This is highly dependent on cloud cover and wind speed. Any frost would be very isolated in coverage.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny, cool and dry with highs only in the upper 60s. If you have been waiting for the fall-like weather, tomorrow is your day!

EXTENDED FORECAST: More seasonable and breezy on Wednesday with highs returning to the mid 70s. Our next storm system will bring us the chance for rain late Thursday into Thursday night. We will dry out Friday and the weekend is looking fantastic with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the 50s.

