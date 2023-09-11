Cooking with Cash Wa
Clay County Sheriff’s Office looking for owner of wandering steers

Three long horned steer in rural Felton, MN
Three long horned steer in rural Felton, MN(Clay County Sheriff's Office)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has been monitoring three long horned steers that have been wandering around for the past few weeks.

Officials say they’ve been trying and find the owner of the animals, have not had any luck so far.

The Sheriff’s Office says the steers were in the area of 110th Avenue North and 120th Street last week; now they are in the area of 160th Avenue North and 90th Street.

If you happen to know who would have these animals in the Felton area, you are asked to contact the owners or the Clay County Sheriff’s Office so they can be reunited.

