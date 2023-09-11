Cooking with Cash Wa
Arrest warrant issued for Grand Forks woman accused of child abuse

(WJHG)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks woman is facing several charges in court and authorities have issued a warrant for her arrest.

Natashia Shanika McGriff is charged with felony child abuse, felony terrorizing and misdemeanor domestic violence. According to documents filed in Grand Forks County, a man reported being assaulted and receiving videos of possible child abuse from McGriff.

The victim told police he was leaving an apartment after a verbal argument with McGriff, when she allegedly jumped on his back and pulled his hair. He says McGriff jumped on him a second time and hit his leg with an unknown object, causing a bruise.

McGriff told investigators the man also assaulted her, however, officers note in court documents that McGriff appeared to be the aggressor.

The child abuse charge stems from an incident in late July when McGriff allegedly sent a video of a baby in emotional distress. Court documents say a 14-month-old child was sitting on a bed in a diaper when an object is thrown, hitting the child in the face. Investigators say the video shows the child fall over, cry, and appear to be in extreme emotional distress.

McGriff is accused of sending text messages to the male victim threatening violence against a child. Court documents outline several messages saying, “I just stabbed [Jane Doe] lol bye,” “I’m going to jail tonight” and “I stabbed them up now I’m waiting on my ride.” A video was also sent showing a long kitchen knife, according to court documents.

Charges were filed against Natashia McGriff in Grand Forks County court on September 7 and a warrant has been issued for her arrest.

