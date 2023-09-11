Aggravated assault reported on NDSU campus

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota State University police have confirmed with Valley News Live, that an aggravated assault was reported around 3:00am Sunday morning near Ceres Hall.

If you have any information that would help police in the investigation, you are asked to call NDSU police at 701-231-8998.

Campus police remind those on campus that you can apply to have an escort at www.ndsu.edu/besafe.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.