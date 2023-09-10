Cooking with Cash Wa
Moorhead man in custody after suspected arson and standoff

Moorhead house fire
Moorhead house fire(Valley News Live)
By Zoë Jones
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 41-year-old man has been arrested Saturday evening for arson after hours of a standoff.

According to police, on Saturday, Sept. 9, at approximately 1:20 p.m., the Moorhead Fire Department and the Moorhead Police Department responded to an active fire in the 800 block of 7 Avenue South.

Upon arrival, officers noted a male run back into the home where the fire was happening. A short time later, the male emerged onto the home’s roof. While the fire department was actively fighting the fire, the male refused to come down and threatened to jump if anyone approached.

The fire department extinguished the fire and began the investigation regarding the cause. The police department continued communicating with the male on the roof and investigating the situation.

Police say during the investigation, it was determined the male had been involved in a disturbance with a female who lived in the home.

With the assistance of the Red River Valley SWAT Negotiators, officers were able to take the male into custody at approximately 9:00 p.m.

The man was identified as Sean Holtz, of Moorhead, and he is being held on several charges.

Holtz is currently being held at the Clay County Corrections Facility on a long-form complaint requesting charges for Felony 1st Degree Arson, False Imprisonment, 3rd Degree Assault, and 5th Degree Domestic Assault.

No one was injured during this incident. The investigation is still active.

Valley News Live will continue to bring updates as details become available.

