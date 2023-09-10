Fargo firefighters respond to house fire in South Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo family escaped their home after it caught fire around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Fargo Firefighters were dispatched to 4514 San Juan Dr. South for a report of a house on fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy interior fire conditions towards the rear of the structure. Crews were able to make a quick attack on the fire and had it fully controlled within ten minutes of arriving.

Two occupants and a dog were home at the time of the fire and were able to escape without injuries.

The home sustained significant fire and smoke damage. A fire investigation is being conducted and the cause is not yet available.

