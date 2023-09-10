Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Fargo firefighters respond to house fire in South Fargo

Police Lights
Police Lights(MGN)
By Zoë Jones
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo family escaped their home after it caught fire around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Fargo Firefighters were dispatched to 4514 San Juan Dr. South for a report of a house on fire. 

Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy interior fire conditions towards the rear of the structure.  Crews were able to make a quick attack on the fire and had it fully controlled within ten minutes of arriving.

Two occupants and a dog were home at the time of the fire and were able to escape without injuries. 

The home sustained significant fire and smoke damage.  A fire investigation is being conducted and the cause is not yet available. 

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sean Holtz
Moorhead man in custody after suspected arson and standoff
Gas prices in Minnesota, North Dakota predicted to see big spike over coming days
Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
One dead after two vehicle crash in Otter Tail County
Moorhead house fire
Crews respond to house fire in Moorhead
There’s no word on the nature of the threat.
Authorities investigating crash in Wilkin County

Latest News

recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday KVLY - VOD
Friday Night Live Play of the Game: Jack's Pick September 8
Minnesota Governor orders flags at half-staff to commemorate 9/11 anniversary
UND Defeats NAU, 37-22, in 57th Annual Potato Bowl USA Game
UND Defeats NAU, 37-22, in 57th Annual Potato Bowl USA Game
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD
10:00PM Sports Part 1 - September 9