Fargo firefighters respond to house fire in South Fargo
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo family escaped their home after it caught fire around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Fargo Firefighters were dispatched to 4514 San Juan Dr. South for a report of a house on fire.
Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy interior fire conditions towards the rear of the structure. Crews were able to make a quick attack on the fire and had it fully controlled within ten minutes of arriving.
Two occupants and a dog were home at the time of the fire and were able to escape without injuries.
The home sustained significant fire and smoke damage. A fire investigation is being conducted and the cause is not yet available.
Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.