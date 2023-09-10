Authorities investigating crash in Wilkin County

WILKIN COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are investigating a crash in Wilkin county.

According to reports at approximately 2:52 p.m. a Chevrolet passenger van was traveling eastbound on Interstate 94 when it left the roadway and rolled.

The van was carrying 7 passengers with ages ranging from 23 to 60 years of age.

Two of the passengers suffered life threatening injuries, while the remaining had minor injuries.

