Authorities investigating crash in Wilkin County

By Reed Gregory
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WILKIN COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are investigating a crash in Wilkin county.

According to reports at approximately 2:52 p.m. a Chevrolet passenger van was traveling eastbound on Interstate 94 when it left the roadway and rolled.

The van was carrying 7 passengers with ages ranging from 23 to 60 years of age.

Two of the passengers suffered life threatening injuries, while the remaining had minor injuries.

Valley News Live will bring updates as they become available.

