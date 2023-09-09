Cooking with Cash Wa
West Fargo K9 gets vest thanks to non-profit organization

“Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.” was created in 2009.
(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo Fire K9 Mika has a new bullet and stab protective vest, thanks to a donation from a non-profit.

They’ve given out more than 5,000 vests in all 50 states, valued at around $7 million.

There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9′s in the U.S.

