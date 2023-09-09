Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Video shows officer pulling man from burning truck before it explodes on interstate

Salisbury police released a video showing one of its officers rescuing a truck driver from a burning vehicle. (Source: Salisbury Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (Gray News) - An officer in North Carolina is being praised for his heroic actions.

According to the Salisbury Police Department, Lt. Corey Brooks rescued a truck driver from a burning tractor-trailer on Interstate 85 on Aug. 8.

This week, the department shared a video that was captured from the scene that evening.

Police said Brooks was responding after hours to a separate incident that night when he observed a truck hit the retaining wall and catch fire.

Brooks stopped and ran to the truck’s cab, where he found the driver, Michael Williams, unconscious.

He immediately called the incident in over his police radio but did not wait for assistance before springing into action.

Brooks pulled the man from the burning truck with the help of another driver before the truck’s cabin could be seen exploding.

As first responders arrived, the truck driver started to gain consciousness. He was then transported to the Wake Forest Baptist Hospital.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Brooks has been a part of the Salisbury Police Department since 2001.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maria and Tyler
Family speaking out after special needs boy banned from Prairie Bricks lego store
Three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota.
The deaths of three people at Minnesota resort were a murder-suicide, prosecutor says
Cash App, Square payment apps experiencing outage
Fabian Scott
Teen accused of murdering West Fargo boy now accused of murdering another boy
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around

Latest News

West Fargo K9 gets vest thanks to non-profit organization
Hilma Stadsted's 106th Birthday!
McIntosh woman celebrates 106th birthday!
Former New Orleans priest Lawrence Hecker turned himself in to authorities on Friday, Sept. 8,...
Former New Orleans priest indicted, booked on charges of rape, kidnapping, theft
The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office released police body camera footage showing the...
GRAPHIC: Philadelphia police officer surrenders on murder charges after fatal shooting of driver