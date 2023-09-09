One dead after two vehicle crash in Otter Tail County

GORMAN TWP, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One person is dead after a crash in Otter Tail County on Friday evening.

According to officials, the accident occurred on HWY 10 and HWY 228 in Gorman Township in Otter Tail County.

The crash occurred around 6:56 p.m. when a 2013 Ford F150 was traveling westbound on HWY 10, turning onto County Road 60, and a 2004 Toyota Scion was traveling eastbound on Highway 10. The two vehicles collided.

The Ford F150 was being driven by 67-year-old David Michael Goble of Eden Prairie, MN. He was treated with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Toyota Scion was a 64-year-old female from Perham, MN. She passed away. Her identity will be released at a later date.

