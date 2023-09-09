Cooking with Cash Wa
Noem endorses Donald Trump at ‘Monumental Leaders Rally’ in Rapid City

Donald Trump speaks at ‘Monumental Leaders Rally’ in Rapid City
Donald Trump speaks at ‘Monumental Leaders Rally’ in Rapid City(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Donald Trump spoke at the Monumental Leaders Rally in Rapid City on Friday evening.

Trump was introduced by Governor Kristi Noem before the former president took to the stage and officially endorsed him for President.

Watch Trump’s speech below.

