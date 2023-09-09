McIntosh woman celebrates 106th birthday!
MCINTOSH, MINN.(Valley News Live) - It was a very special day for a McIntosh woman, as she celebrated her 106th birthday!
Hilma Stadsted spent the afternoon surrounded by her friends at the city’s senior living home. She even got a sweet ride in a bright red Camaro!
It was a great day for Hilma, but she says there may be just one thing that would make the day better. “Probably a baked potato,” says Stadsted.
A very happy birthday from us to you, Hilma!
