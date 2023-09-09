Cooking with Cash Wa
McIntosh woman celebrates 106th birthday!

Hilma Stadsted's 106th Birthday!
Hilma Stadsted's 106th Birthday!
By Alix Larsen
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MCINTOSH, MINN.(Valley News Live) - It was a very special day for a McIntosh woman, as she celebrated her 106th birthday!

Hilma Stadsted spent the afternoon surrounded by her friends at the city’s senior living home. She even got a sweet ride in a bright red Camaro!

It was a great day for Hilma, but she says there may be just one thing that would make the day better. “Probably a baked potato,” says Stadsted.

A very happy birthday from us to you, Hilma!

