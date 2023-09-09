House fire in Wadena

WADENA, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Wadena Fire Department responded to a house fire, Thursday evening.

Fire officials say it happened in the 1400 block of Homecrest Dr SE. Crews used a ladder to help get a child who was stuck on the 2nd floor. They say the child was not hurt, but the house received extensive damage to the main level.

Fire officials say it took about two hours to put the fire out.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

