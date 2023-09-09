Fargo City Hall lit up in gold for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you’re driving through Downtown Fargo on Friday night, you may notice that City Hall is lit up in gold. That is to raise awareness of Childhood Cancer Month.

It was put together by Fargo mom, Alissa Motschenbacher. Her daughter, Clara, was diagnosed at the start of her freshman year, but is now in remission.

That bell ring at Roger Maris Cancer Center is something every family hopes to witness after watching a loved one fight their toughest battle.

“[The doctor] said she had a 10cm mass in her chest and she has Hodgkin’s Lymphoma,” Motschenbacher said. “She is in remission now for about nine months. She rang the bell in January.”

And while Motschenbacher and her family understand they were lucky to experience it, they recognize that others are still fighting.

“We met all these people in Fargo and everybody kind of came together, and we’re kind of a little family now,” Motschenbacher said.

Which is why Fargo City Hall is now lit up gold to raise awareness.

“We just like to bring awareness because only 4% of the national cancer research budget is dedicated to pediatric cancers,” Motschenbacher said.

Federal research funding for all childhood cancers combined is $195 million. That’s only 4% of the $5.2 billion cancer research budget and a fraction of the funding for other single adult cancer subtypes.

17,000 kids are diagnosed with cancer each year in the US, and 95% of all survivors experience a significant side effect by the time they are 45 years old.

As a mom of a survivor, Motschenbacher wants it known what the long term effects can be.

“They deserve a lot better treatment options that aren’t so toxic because once they have those effects from chemo, they kind of last their whole life,” Motschenbacher said. “There’s a lot of side effects and issues they have to deal with for forever.”

The families hope that by bringing awareness to the severity of the situation, people everywhere will realize the long lasting impacts.

“It’s something you don’t really ever want to think about because sick kids are very sad but it could be someone you love,” Motschenbacher said.

