DFL leader Shivanthi Sathanandan attacked during carjacking outside north Minneapolis home

Shivanthi Sathanandan
Shivanthi Sathanandan(none)
By WCCO Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS -- A leader of the Minnesota DFL says she was violently carjacked at her north Minneapolis home in front of her young children Tuesday evening.

Shivanthi Sathanandan, who is the DFL’s second vice chair, posted an image of her bloody face online along with her account of the incident.

Sathanandan says she suffered a broken leg, cuts and bruises after four young men carrying guns attacked her outside her home while her 4-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son screamed for help.

“These criminals will not win. We need to take back our city. And this will not be the last you hear from me about this,” Sathanandan wrote on Facebook. “We need to get illegal guns off of our streets, catch these young people who are running wild creating chaos across our city and HOLD THEM IN CUSTODY AND PROSECUTE THEM.”

According to the police report, officers later found Sathanandan’s vehicle abandoned and recovered it.

