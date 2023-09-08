Woman dies in vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Bemidji

BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One woman is dead after a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Bemidji, MN.

Bemidji Police say it happened on Thursday, Sept. 7 around 4:20 p.m. in the 900 block of Jefferson Ave. SW.

Police say an SUV was heading south when the 42-year-old woman tried running across the street and was hit.

Emergency crews started life-saving care on scene, but the victim later died at the hospital.

Authorities are not releasing the names of anyone involved in the crash.

The police report says alcohol is not a suspected factor in the crash.

