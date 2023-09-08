Shanley HS splits up some science classes based on gender

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Shanley High School is splitting up certain classes based on gender, for the new school year.

Parents received a letter back in July, which some shared with Valley News Live.

It explains that the school is splitting physical science classes into entirely boy classrooms and entirely girl classrooms.

In the letter, Fr. Kyle Metzger, the principal, says the school’s boys are more than two years behind their girls in language proficiency. He explains, “So put yourself in a sophomore English class. When Mrs. Wilkie poses the question to her sophomore English students to compare and contrast the characters of Hamlet and Horatio, who are the more likely students to raise their hands and articulate at coherest answer, let alone an accurate one? Broadly speaking, it’s the girls. And is a boy has an inkling that he knows the answer, why risk being wrong when the girl next to you is more likely to offer a better answer? So what does that boy do? Wait, and let her answer first. And the gap widens.”

The letter goes on the explain that maths and sciences also see a gender gap, but in the other direction, with boys out-performing the girls. He writes, “Girls are more verbal than boys. They’re more comfortable in social circles so English class is going to be more a comfortable environment for them. Boys, conversely, have long enjoyed burning ants with magnifying glasses and creating volcanos with baking soda and vinegar.”

By separating genders, Metzger writes, “The boys can no longer sluff off in English class, letting the girls do the heavy lifting. And in the sciences, the girls can finally shine without the concern they’ll appear nerdy to the boys.” However, he says they don’t have a large enough faculty to split English classes based on gender, just physical science.

Metzger says at the end of the year, they will analyze test score to see if their plan worked.

