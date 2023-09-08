Petition to ban early voting in ND elections is withdrawn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A petition submitted last week to initiate a constitutional measure related to the election and petition process is being withdrawn by the sponsoring committee, according to North Dakota Secretary of State Michael Howe.

The sponsoring committee chair, Lydia Gessele, informed the Office of the Secretary of State that she would not accept the title as drafted by the Secretary of State and Attorney General.

The proposed title for the constitutional initiative was as follows:

“This initiated measure amends Articles II and III of the North Dakota Constitution and repeals Section 16 of Article IV of the North Dakota Constitution. This constitutional amendment prohibits: early voting, voting by mail (except for absentee ballots), criminal and civil penalties for petition circulators and sponsoring committees, ranked-choice voting, petitions of nomination for candidacy, online petitions, and public drop boxes. It requires elections to be administered by elected (as opposed to appointed) county auditors and requires ballots to be counted by hand. It prohibits the state legislature from placing proposed constitutional amendments on the ballot, and lowers the threshold to recall a state, county, or legislative official from twenty-five percent of those who voted at the preceding applicable general election to ten percent. It raises the time limit to gather signatures for constitutional amendments from one year to three years. It allows non-residents of North Dakota to circulate petitions and allows circulators to circulate petitions on all public property without restrictions of any type. This amendment requires that individual ballots be made public on the Office of Secretary of State’s website for no less than 6 years. This amendment also provides that violation of the new section of Article II results in a fine of a minimum of $1,000 and a maximum of $10,000, as well as personal liability to those whose rights under the new section have been violated.”

The sponsoring committee called it the “Election Integrity Act Initiative.” The initial petition sought to have all ballots counted by hand the day of the election, ban early voting, and only allow absentee voting to those who request a ballot in writing. The absentee ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. on the day before the election, and counted and announced prior to election day. The petition also called public drop boxes to be banned and for ballot boxes should be monitored at all times.

Sponsors indicated to the Office of the Secretary of State that they may submit a new petition to be considered for formatting and a draft title. Resubmission will restart all timelines for the petition.

