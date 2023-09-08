More than 2 tons of fries eaten at annual French Fry Feed in Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - People came out in droves to University Park Thursday for the annual French Fry Feed.
4,212 pounds of fries were eaten! It’s not a world record like in some previous years, but organizers say it was a great turnout.
It’s part of Potato Bowl Week leading up to the Potato Bowl USA football game Saturday afternoon. Events continue until then.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8
UND Fan Luncheon 11:30 AM, program at noon
Location: Alerus Center
Baked Potato Bar 11 AM – 2:00 PM
Location: All Hugo’s locations
Get Wet and Run Wild! Hugo’s Potato Bowl 1K and 2K Races (Under age 14)
Registration begins at 4 PM, races start at 5:30 and 5:50 PM
Choice Health and Fitness
Free swim for all racers and their families after the event.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9
Sons of Norway Potato Pancake Feed 7:30 am - 10:00 pm
1401 9th Ave S
KEM Shrine Potato Bowl Parade 10:00 AM
Downtown Grand Forks-East Grand Forks on DeMers Avenue
Tailgating Party @ Alerus Center Parking Lot
57th Annual Potato Bowl USA Football Game – North Dakota vs Northern Arizona
Alerus Center
Kickoff time: 3:00 pm
