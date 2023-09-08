Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

More than 2 tons of fries eaten at annual French Fry Feed in Grand Forks

French Fry Feed 9/7/23
French Fry Feed 9/7/23(none)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - People came out in droves to University Park Thursday for the annual French Fry Feed.

4,212 pounds of fries were eaten! It’s not a world record like in some previous years, but organizers say it was a great turnout.

It’s part of Potato Bowl Week leading up to the Potato Bowl USA football game Saturday afternoon. Events continue until then.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

UND Fan Luncheon 11:30 AM, program at noon

Location: Alerus Center

Baked Potato Bar 11 AM – 2:00 PM

Location: All Hugo’s locations

Get Wet and Run Wild! Hugo’s Potato Bowl 1K and 2K Races (Under age 14)

Registration begins at 4 PM, races start at 5:30 and 5:50 PM

Choice Health and Fitness

Free swim for all racers and their families after the event.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

Sons of Norway Potato Pancake Feed 7:30 am - 10:00 pm

1401 9th Ave S

KEM Shrine Potato Bowl Parade 10:00 AM

Downtown Grand Forks-East Grand Forks on DeMers Avenue

Tailgating Party @ Alerus Center Parking Lot

57th Annual Potato Bowl USA Football Game – North Dakota vs Northern Arizona

Alerus Center

Kickoff time: 3:00 pm

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Maria and Tyler
Family speaking out after special needs boy banned from Prairie Bricks lego store
Carlos Perez
Fargo man accused of domestic assault, killing kitten in microwave
Fabian Scott
Teen accused of murdering West Fargo boy now accused of murdering another boy
The social media challenge us called, the “One Chip Challenge.”
Ambulance dispatched to Fergus Falls school after student does ‘One Chip Challenge’

Latest News

Police lights
Detroit Lakes man sentenced with vehicular homicide and bodily harm
Cash App, Square payment apps experiencing outage
Sgt Ty Fauske rings cancer bell
Fargo Police Sgt. Fauske rings bell at Roger Maris Cancer Center
Valley News Live at 6:30PM
6:30 PM News September 7 - Part 2