More than 2 tons of fries eaten at annual French Fry Feed in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - People came out in droves to University Park Thursday for the annual French Fry Feed.

4,212 pounds of fries were eaten! It’s not a world record like in some previous years, but organizers say it was a great turnout.

It’s part of Potato Bowl Week leading up to the Potato Bowl USA football game Saturday afternoon. Events continue until then.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

UND Fan Luncheon 11:30 AM, program at noon

Location: Alerus Center

Baked Potato Bar 11 AM – 2:00 PM

Location: All Hugo’s locations

Get Wet and Run Wild! Hugo’s Potato Bowl 1K and 2K Races (Under age 14)

Registration begins at 4 PM, races start at 5:30 and 5:50 PM

Choice Health and Fitness

Free swim for all racers and their families after the event.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

Sons of Norway Potato Pancake Feed 7:30 am - 10:00 pm

1401 9th Ave S

KEM Shrine Potato Bowl Parade 10:00 AM

Downtown Grand Forks-East Grand Forks on DeMers Avenue

Tailgating Party @ Alerus Center Parking Lot

57th Annual Potato Bowl USA Football Game – North Dakota vs Northern Arizona

Alerus Center

Kickoff time: 3:00 pm

