Mild and Quiet Friday Night before Rain Late

TONIGHT - SATURDAY: We started off our Friday warmer than the past couple of days with temperatures in the 50s for most. Through the afternoon, temperatures warmed into the 70s and a couple of low 80s making way for a picture perfect Friday September evening!

There are a few more clouds and some rain showers in western and central ND. Clouds and spotty showers will gradually continue to move east into the eastern ND. It’s very possible that not all we see on radar tonight will actually be making it to the ground initially.

The better chance for rain showers comes overnight into Saturday once the air becomes a bit more saturated. By Saturday morning, we can expect rain showers in southeastern ND and the southern Valley. Temperatures with the clouds and rain will be in the mid to upper 50s, while where there is a bit less cloud cover up north, temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Scattered rain showers continue across the southern half of the region through our Saturday morning from west to east. By early afternoon, most of the showers will be exiting east.

As for rainfall amounts, the better chance at more than 0.25″ will be in the James River Valley and west. A few hundredths to a couple of tenths is more likely for most in our area that see rainfall.

We remain partly to mostly cloudy once rain exits, and temperatures struggle to warm. Upper 60s to a few low 70s is as warm as we will get.

SUNDAY: A little more sunshine for Sunday, but temperatures will remain on the cooler side with upper 60s and low 70s expected once again after morning lows in the 40s to near 50.

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY: Settling into the fall-feel! Temperatures in the morning will hit lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. In the afternoon, we can anticipate upper 60s to mid 70s for highs along with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Temperatures will warm slightly into the 70s for all with some upper 70s possible. Breezy Thursday brings in some of the warmer temperatures. Overall looking to be mostly dry.

