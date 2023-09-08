Cooking with Cash Wa
Mild and Quiet Friday before Rain

Feeling Very Fall-Like Through Next Week
Grand Forks Police Still Searching For Suspect
By Lisa Green
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FRIDAY: Warming back up a bit to wrap up the work week. Morning temperatures will be generally in the 50s with afternoon highs warming into the upper 70s to low 80s. A few showers may start to move in late, but the better chance is by Saturday morning.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Temperatures remain in the 50s in the mornings and 70s in the afternoon. We will be watching the chance for some showers across the southern half of our region on Saturday morning into the early afternoon.

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY: Settling into the fall-feel! Temperatures in the morning will hit lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. In the afternoon, we can anticipate upper 60s to mid 70s for highs along with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Temperatures will warm slightly into the 70s for all with some upper 70s possible. Breezy Thursday brings in some of the warmer temperatures. Overall looking to be mostly dry.

