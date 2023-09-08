Man arrested after police seize 130 fentanyl pills from Fargo apartment

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Area law enforcement, including the Red River Valley SWAT Team, Cass County Drug Task Force and Fargo Police discovered drugs and a gun while executing several high-risk search warrants on Friday, September 8.

Officers arrested 32-year-old Rex Dweh for possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and two outstanding warrants. Police say one firearm and 134 suspected fentanyl pills were also seized.

The departments served several high-risk, no-knock search warrants at an apartment complex in the 700 block of 23rd Street South in Fargo around 6:00 a.m. on September 8. The Red River Valley SWAT Team was utilized to ensure the site was safe and secure to allow officers to serve the search warrants.

Fargo Police say this is an ongoing narcotics investigation, and no further information is releasable at this time.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.