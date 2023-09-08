Mahnomen cannabis dispensary extends business hours

MAHNOMEN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A cannabis manufacturing facility in Mahnomen is extending their hours of operation to better serve customers.

The hours at Waabigwan Mashkiki now include Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., as well as Monday through Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The dispensary is located at 850 East Adams Avenue in Mahnomen.

“We are excited to be able to better serve our community, and extending our hours as well as adding Saturdays enable us to do that,” shares Alexander Oxendine, General Manager of Waabigwan Mashkiki. “Customers are traveling to visit our store, and Saturday hours make that easier for their schedules.”

The Native American cannabis manufacturing facility in Mahnomen opened in early August and is one of the first dispensaries to legally sell adult-use marijuana in Minnesota.

Waabigwan Mashkiki currently offers eight unique strains, which they say are “artfully grown to provide unique potential benefits.” You can learn more on their business website.

Previous Coverage Recreational marijuana now for sale on White Earth Reservation

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.