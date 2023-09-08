Landline launches Grand Forks service

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Landline Company is excited to announce that beginning September 15th, all airline passengers traveling from Grand Forks will be able to connect to Hector International Airport in Fargo or continue to Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport (MSP) in Minneapolis.

The Landline service will operate 3 days per week in September and will increase to 5 days per week in October and November of this year, with their extended schedule to follow. Landline will operate round trip connection on premium motorcoaches equipped with free WiFi and entertainment, in-seat power, roomy leather seats, and onboard restrooms.

Grand Forks passengers will be able to board Landline at UND’s campus near the Hilton Garden Inn in the parking lot of the Core Technologies building, located at 4349 James Ray Drive, Grand Forks, ND 58203.

“The service between Fargo and MSP has received an overwhelming positive response since we launched it last year and continues to grow each day. We are excited to expand the route from Fargo to the Grand Forks community and provide affordable, convenient, and reliable options for travel in an area where air service is limited.” says Hannah Tamura, Landline spokesperson.

Passengers can expect to pay prices starting at $29 one-way for adults who want to connect between Grand Forks and Fargo, or $49 and up for adults connecting between Grand Forks and MSP Airport. The full schedule and fares are currently bookable on www.landline.com.

