Kreps Family Farm location in Fargo robbed twice in two days(KVLY)
By Jourden Redmond
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A local Fargo business was robbed twice in two days.

Kreps Family Farm in Fargo posted on their Facebook Page that their vehicle and other items inside the vehicle were stolen from behind their shop Thursday morning.

Today the business put up another post saying that a trailer with show equipment including tables, display racks, chairs, logo items and table coverings was behind the shop had been stolen overnight. The business says the trailer was locked and had been parked in the same spot since the business moved to Fargo after moving out of the Moorhead center mall. The business fears someone may have been watching the building.

The business is asking the public to keep an eye out for a 2004 silver GMC Envoy MN plate CGG 702, and a Black 2005 Haulmark 6ft x 12ft black enclosed trailer. If you have any information you are asked to contact The Fargo Police Department or the Red River Regional Dispatch center.

