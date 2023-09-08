Fargo Police Sgt. Fauske rings bell at Roger Maris Cancer Center

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police Sgt. Tyrell Fauske rang the bell at Roger Maris Cancer Center, Thursday, after completing his rounds of radiation treatment.

As Valley News Live told you in June, Fauske has been battling health struggles but the community has rallied to help with expenses.

Ty’s family says he has an MRI scheduled for October.

