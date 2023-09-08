Cooking with Cash Wa
Detroit Lakes man sentenced with vehicular homicide and bodily harm

Police lights
Police lights(WTVG)
By Zoë Jones
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man has been sentenced after crashing his pickup truck into a Detroit Lakes motel room, where he injured an elderly couple, one of whom later died.

54-year-old Wade Alfred Olds was sentenced last Friday in Becker County on one charge of felony criminal vehicular operation while intoxicated, and one felony charge of criminal vehicular homicide while intoxicated.

He had a second felony charge of criminal vehicular homicide while intoxicated was dropped in a plea agreement.

According to court documents, on May 7 of last year, Frank and Jacklyn Benninger, both 77, were inside the motel when Olds struck the unit, injuring both of them. Eventually Jacklyn died of her injuries in November.

Olds was sentenced to 57 months at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud, and is under supervised probation for 15 years. He will not be given and early discharge. He has a list of conditions he must follow as well as home monitoring, where he will have do alcohol home monitoring for 30 days. He also must serve 500 hours of community service.

Olds’ defense attorney argued in a 15 page motion that he “deeply regrets the harm done to the Benninger family.”

