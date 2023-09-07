Warming through Friday before Rain Approaches

TONIGHT: Temperatures dropped as low as 31 degrees at the Agassiz NWR this morning! The breeze picks up from the south across parts of eastern ND as a warm front is inching into western and central ND. Temperatures have warmed into the mid and upper 70s in central and eastern ND. The warm front also brings a few passing rain showers north and west into the nighttime hours.

FRIDAY: Warming back up a bit to wrap up the work week. Morning temperatures will be generally in the 50s with afternoon highs warming into the upper 70s to low 80s. A few showers may start to move in late, but the better chance is by Saturday morning.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Temperatures remain in the 50s in the mornings and 70s in the afternoon. We will be watching the chance for some showers across the southern half of our region on Saturday morning into the early afternoon.

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY: Settling into the fall-feel! Temperatures in the morning will hit lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. In the afternoon, we can anticipate upper 60s to mid 70s for highs along with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Temperatures will warm slightly into the 70s for all with some upper 70s possible. Breezy Thursday brings in some of the warmer temperatures. Overall looking to be mostly dry.

