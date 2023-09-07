Cooking with Cash Wa
Teen accused of murdering West Fargo boy now accused of murdering another boy

Fabian Scott
Fabian Scott(KVLY)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Minneapolis media outlets are reporting 19-year-old Fabian Scott is accused of shooting a 15-year-old Minneapolis boy back in January.

The Star Tribune reports: Fabian Scott of Minneapolis was charged in Hennepin County District Court with three counts of second-degree murder in connection with the Jan. 13 shooting of Dwayne Scott Dzubay-Percy. A warrant has been issued for Scott’s arrest and return from North Dakota to Minneapolis to answer the charges.

Scott is currently in the Cass County Jail. He’s pleaded not guilty to killing a 16-year-old James Moore of West Fargo. Fargo Police have called it a “drug deal gone wrong”. They were called to the 4400 block of 9th Avenue South for several shots fired just after 11:15 p.m. on May 22. Police say multiple people were involved in a fight before the shooting.

Scott was arrested by SWAT in West Fargo on the evening of Tuesday, May 30. Officers surrounded a West Fargo neighborhood and used a flash bang to get Scott into custody. He was charged with murder and conspiracy to commit robbery.

In that case, he’s pleaded Not Guilty to murder and conspiracy to commit robbery with a firearm. His Felony Dispositional Conference is scheduled for October 19. His North Dakota case will be prosecuted first.

