Scoop N Dough closing downtown Fargo location

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Downtown Fargo staple Scoop N Dough is closing up shop. In a Facebook post Thursday, they write:

We have made the decision to close the downtown store. Our last day will be Saturday, September 9th 2023.

Our South Fargo store will remain open all year long.

The last 5 years have been a lot of fun, and we deeply appreciate the downtown community. We have made this decision to simplify and focus on one store and we are excited to serve the community at our South Fargo location!

Final hours for downtown will be:

Thursday & Friday 3-10 PM

Saturday 12-10 PM

Stop by for some of our delicious edible cookie dough and ice cream in Roberts Alley before we close! We appreciate our customers, employees, family, and friends… without you we would not be here.

Thank you for your continued support. Scoop N Dough will remain open in South Fargo all year long…we can’t wait to see you!

The South Fargo store is located at 4600 32nd Ave S. Their hours are listed as 12 PM-10 PM Wednesdays and Thursdays, 12 PM-11 PM Fridays and Saturdays, and 12 PM-8 PM Sundays.

