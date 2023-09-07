Cooking with Cash Wa
Officer Andrew Dotas and wife discuss police shooting, recovery and future

Dotas is back home recovering after being shot in Fargo police ambush
By Justin Betti
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police Office Andrew Dotas is back home recovering, almost two months after the ambush shooting that killed Officer Jake Wallin. Dotas, Officer Tyler Hawes, and bystander Karlee Koswick were also shot but are recovering.

Fargo Police released a roughly 40-minute interview with Officer Dotas and his wife, Hannah.

“Everyone I talked to has been very clear with me that it was very close, touch-and-go for several days when I first got to Sanford,” says Dotas.

Dotas says he’s still building up his strength, and can only walk from the bed to the couch. The couple says they make it through the hard nights by trusting in God’s plan. And he looks forward to eventually returning to work, though health officials tell him it may be about a year until he feels like himself again.

“What I’m really excited and passionate about in the police department is before this all happened, I was assigned to be a school resource officer,” Andrew says. “Because I’ve always told anyone who’d listen that kids are someone who I think I can really have an impact on... They look up to you so much and they see a badge and a uniform, and they see a hero a lot of times.”

Officer Dotas also thanks the greater Fargo community, the staff at Sanford, and his police family for giving him inspiration. And he says he would do it all again, in his mission to protect and serve.

“I would do it again in a heartbeat if it meant I saved one person or even saved one person from being shot,” he says. “And I think it you asked any officer, I’m not the only one.”

