No seatbelts in rollover, injures 4 kids & 1 woman

MANDAN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Four children & one woman are injured after a rollover 15 miles south of Mandan.

North Dakota Highway Patrols says it happened around 1 pm today. Nicole Grady, 33, was driving southbound on Hwy 1806. Officials say Grady lost control of her vehicle and drove off the roadway into a ditch. The vehicle overturned, coming to a rest back on its tires.

No one in the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt and were ejected. This includes Grady, who has serious injuries, a 4-year-old girl, 2-year-old girl, 1-year-old girl and a 3-month-old girl. All of the children are said to have minor injuries. NDHP says alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The crash is under investigation by NDHP.

