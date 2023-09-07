New details about man arrested in overnight armed robbery at Arbors Apartments

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man has been arrested, and two others are still on the loose, after an armed robbery took place over night in South Fargo.

31-year-old Emmanuel Toe was arrested in connection to the armed robbery, and an outstanding warrant.

Officers were called to the Arbors Apartment complex on 23rd St. S around 8:30 p.m.

According to interviews, police were told three people entered an apartment, pointed guns at the tenants, and then robbed them. One of the suspects was identified as Toe.

The victim said the men took $2,000, his phone, his license, and the key to his car, which had two silver and black 9mm handguns, one of which had a suppressor on it.

While investigating, officers say they heard gunshots, and people in the area reported the same to Valley News Live. Officers checked the area, but found no signs of gunshots or victims.

Valley News Live looked into Toe’s criminal history, and found 19 criminal case records between 2016 and now in the state of North Dakota.

His charges range from failure to appear in court, to driving with a suspended or revoked license, giving false information to law enforcement, terrorizing, criminal trespassing. Now he’s charged with robbery with a firearm, robbery with an accomplice, and terrorizing.

Valley News Live reached out to the Fargo Police Department for additional comments on the situation, or about the other two suspects, but haven’t heard back at this time.

Police are still looking for two others involved in this incident. If you know anything, you are encouraged to call Fargo Police.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.