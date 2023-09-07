MN Attorney General to investigate 52 student-loan debt-relief companies

ST. PAUL, Minn. (GRAY) – The federal freeze on student loans is over, which means next month, millions will resume payments for the first time in years. As people look for ways to ease the hit, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is cracking down on debt-relief fraud.

“We at the Minnesota Attorney General’s office opened up an investigation into some companies that are purporting to help students do debt relief,” he said.

52 companies are under investigation for “offering debt-settlement services to consumers without registering as required by Minnesota law.”

Ellison warns that any company alleging the ability to provide relief is probably stretching the truth.

“If they tell you that they can forgive your loan or cancel your loan, they probably cannot. Really only that’s something that the federal government can do,” he said.

Ellison’s advice is to avoid companies promising debt relief and stick to approved measures, like the federally available income-driven payment plans.

“Contact reputable authorities yourself, the US Department of Education, Office of Federal Student Aid, and they can give you programs that are reputable and honest,” he said, “What you don’t want to do is just [go to] somebody who approaches you, calls you, sends you an email. That is not the right way to do it.

Ellison advises anyone with information or questions about a potential scam to call the Attorney General’s office or the US Dept. of Education.

The following companies are being targeted as part of the investigation.

77 Elite LLC



ABS (A Better Solution) Student Loans



Allied Enrollment Centers LLC



Allied Financial Services



Alum Financial LLC, aka Grads Financial



Alumni Help Center



Alumni Support Center



American Doc Prep, Inc.



American Processing Support



Amerifed Doc Prep, LLC



Certified Enrollment Center



Client Processing Services



Cornerstone Doc Pre



Criner Financial Group LLC



Debt Relief Assistance Plus



Documents Done Right



Docupros, aka United Specialists



Education Financial



ENM Consulting Services LLC



Fed Pro, aka Fed Help LLC



Federal Document Assistance Center LLC



Federal Document Preparation Services LLC



Federal Student Loan Doc Prep LLC



Financial Student Services LLC



First Fidelity Services LLC, aka Mabak Enterprises LLC



Freedom Financial Aid



Graduate Doc Center



Liberty Student Loan Forgiveness



Loan Forgiveness Enrollment Center



Marketing Services



National Budget Planners of South Florida, Inc.



National Debt Education Relief



National Debt Relief LLC



National Student Loan Relief, aka My Payment Help Center LLC



Network 46, Inc.



Processing Direct, aka Student Loan Processing Direct



Riverwalk Financial Corporation



Skyway Financial Group



SL Finance



Student Advisors



Student Loan & Savings, aka CT Financial Services



Student Loan Doc



Student Loan Financial Assistance LLC, aka NextStep Financial Debt Settlement LLC



Student Prep Center, aka Common Key



Student Renew LLC



Students Service Center



Unified Document Services LLC



United Students of America



US Debt Relief



U.S. Financial, aka Graduate Resource Network



US Processing Solutions, aka TWZII, Inc.



USA Student Debt Relief



