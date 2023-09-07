Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Minnesota deer lottery applications due September 7

Two deer sit in the woods in Minnesota.
Two deer sit in the woods in Minnesota.(Minnesota DNR)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - Firearm and muzzleloader hunters who want to harvest antlerless deer in Minnesota this fall must purchase their license by Thursday, September 7.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says hunters who purchase their license on or before September 7 are automatically entered into the lottery for the deer permit area or special hunt area they declare.

Successful applicants will receive a postcard in the mail authorizing them to take an antlerless deer using their regular license in that antlerless permit lottery area. The DNR says no application is needed to take antlerless deer in permit areas with either sex, two-deer limit, three-deer limit or five-deer limit designations.

Hunters who want to participate in special firearm or muzzleloader deer hunts also need to apply for permits that are issued through a lottery. That application deadline is also September 7.

More information about designations and regulations for deer permit areas, as well as details about special hunt opportunities, are available on the Minnesota DNR website.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Carlos Perez
Fargo man accused of domestic assault, killing kitten in microwave
Three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota.
Three people found dead in Brainerd Lakes Area
Emmanuel Toe, 31
UPDATE: One arrested after reported armed robbery in Fargo
Maria and Tyler
Family speaking out after special needs boy banned from Prairie Bricks lego store

Latest News

Top morning news and weather headlines
NDT - Daily Motivation - September 7
Top morning news and weather headlines
NDT - 4th Annual Aronia Berry Harvest Festival - September 7
Top morning news and weather headlines
NDT - West Fargo Events: West Fest - September 7
Top morning news and weather headlines
NDT - Dr. Abigail Miller: Back to School Wellness - September 7