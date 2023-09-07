Cooking with Cash Wa
Man arrested in connection to 2019 Mexico killings involving some with North Dakota ties

Man arrested in connection to 2019 Mexico killings(MGN-10 Tampa Bay / YouTube)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KUMV) - Federal authorities said a man has been arrested in connection to a 2019 attack in Mexico that killed nine American citizens, including some with ties to North Dakota.

The U.S. Marshals Service said they arrested 24-year-old Ivan Hernandez-Cabral Monday in New Mexico following a tip.

In November 2019, nine citizens were killed in an apparent ambush in Sonora, Mexico. Five children survived the shooting.

Rhonita Miller and four of her children killed lived in North Dakota at the time. Her husband previously worked in Williston.

Dawna Langford and two of her children were killed in the shooting. Langford’s oldest sons live in North Dakota.

