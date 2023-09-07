Cooking with Cash Wa
Recovering from a Very Fall-Like Morning

Warming through Friday before Rain Approaches
By Lisa Green
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TODAY: Temperatures dropped as low as 35 degrees in Bemidji this morning! After a chilly start with patchy fog we’ll start to warm up today with lifting fog. The breeze picks up slightly from the south across parts of eastern ND ahead of a warm front. By the afternoon, this warm front brings temperatures into the mid and upper 70s in central ND and the Devils Lake basin. It also brings a few passing rain showers north and west into the nighttime hours.

FRIDAY: Warming back up a bit to wrap up the work week. Morning temperatures will be generally in the 50s with afternoon highs warming into the upper 70s to low 80s.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: Temperatures remain in the 50s in the mornings and 70s in the afternoon. We will be watching the chance for some showers across the southern half of our region on Saturday afternoon - evening.

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY: Settling into the fall-feel! Temperatures in the morning will hit lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. In the afternoon, we can anticipate upper 60s to mid 70s for highs along with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Temperatures will warm slightly into the 70s for all with some upper 70s possible. Breezy Thursday brings in some of the warmer temperatures. Overall looking to be mostly dry.

