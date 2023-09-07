Cooking with Cash Wa
Four arrested in ongoing drug investigation in Fargo

1449 4th Avenue South in Fargo
1449 4th Avenue South in Fargo(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Four people are in the Cass County Jail after a search warrant was executed as part of an ongoing drug investigation in Fargo.

The Cass County Drug Task Force and Fargo Police executed a knock-and-announce search warrant at a house in the 1400 block of 4th Avenue South at approximately 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 7.

Lori Eveland, 64, Fargo, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant. Wesley Thompson, 38, Detroit Lakes, was arrested for three warrants, providing false information to law enforcement and possession of stolen property. Coral Murphy, 29, with no permanent address, was arrested on a warrant. Allison Jung, 44, Fargo, was arrested on a warrant.

Law enforcement say the search warrant is part of an ongoing narcotics investigation, but no other information is being released at this time.

Neighbors who live in the area tell Valley News Live they see what they believe are drug deals or other criminal activity at 1449 4th Avenue South. This is the same home that the Fargo City Commission held a public hearing on during the City Commission meeting on Tuesday, September 5, after it was deemed a dangerous building.

During the public comment period of the city commission meeting, two neighbors said they don’t feel safe due to people walking on or through their property, as well as drug paraphernalia they have found in their yards and neighborhood.

