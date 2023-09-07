Fargo church vandalized, clean up underway

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo Lutheran church is cleaning up after a person(s) broke in and damaged the property.

Grace Lutheran Church in the 800 block of 5th Ave. S. posted on Facebook saying the church was vandalized sometime after service on Sunday, Sept. 3.

The post says fire extinguisher powder was left around the sanctuary, boiler room and kitchen. Oil was also sprayed around, meaning the carpets will likely need to be replaced and brass items might need replating. The church says microphones may need to be replaced as those were also thrown around.

The glass oven door was also shattered in the kitchen and what’s believed to be chocolate sauce was smeared around, according to the post.

The church says they believe the incident involved some children who broke in for their “version of ‘fun.’”

The post also offers prayers for the people impacted and for the suspects saying, “So, please pray for our recovery efforts, pray for those cleaning up the mess, and also pray for those who did this, because they are still those for whom Christ died.”

Th Grace Lutheran Facebook page says the church offers Sunday service at 9:30 a.m. and a 7 p.m. service on Tuesdays.

