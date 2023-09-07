Family speaking out after special needs boy banned from Prairie Bricks lego store

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo family reached out to our Whistleblower Hotline saying their son was banned from his favorite store, Prairie Bricks in Moorhead, after his mother made now-deleted Facebook comments on the business’s page.

19-year-old Tyler Amundson was born with a rare condition called Sotos Syndrome, also known as cerebral gigantism. He loves Legos and frequents Prairie Bricks during the day with his caregiver. He and his mom, Maria Peralta, have now been banned from the store after Peralta commented on one of the store’s post reacting to their new bag policy.

Prairie Bricks, located next to Runnings on Highway 10, just implemented a “no bags” policy. They say it’s an effort to prevent crime. The founder and owner of the company, Zachary Nienas, says he’s gotten praise for his new policy, saying it’s designed to prevent problems rather than in response to one.

“Like a wise knight does, he will raise his shield before he gets hit by the sword,” Nienas tells Valley News Live.

In response to the policy, Maria Peralta typed on the store’s Facebook page: “Totally understandable and as a business owner I’m sure this was a hard decision, but as a person who isn’t comfortable leaving my personal purse items left in my car, this will make our shopping trips not as accessible.”

The store’s social media representative replied, “Clear bag.”

Peralta responded: “I completely understood the post, thanks. I just don’t feel I need to buy a new purse just to shop at a store. But again, I understand why you have decided to make the rule.”

Another commenter chimed in “eBay”, and Peralta commented “yep we buy lots of Legos on eBay and Amazon (hearts).”

In a following post, the store’s social media representative writes: “I wish you and Tyler the best as you shop eBay and Amazon during the 2-year ban from the store and our comic con room! Effective as of 3 PM September 5, 2023! We made this decision since you are damaging our store by not deleting your post of defiance.”

This led to comments from others saying “I am curious to know what this special needs boy did to deserve being banned from the store”, “He doesn’t even carry a bag in there, for you to ban him for two years is ridiculous and unprofessional” and “Tyler doesn’t shop with a purse”.

To which the store representative commented, “Not your problem” and “Keep it up and I will extend the ban to 3 years. We reserve the right to refuse service to anyone”.

Peralta tells Valley News Live she didn’t think her comment was disrespectful, and she is confused by the business’s decision. She adds, “It’s unfair, especially when we have gone to this business for many, many years. It’s hurtful. It has snowballed into a much bigger issue and it is punishing Tyler”.

The store says the decision stands.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.