East Grand Forks fire crews rush to treatment center

File photo of fire engine.
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - People at the Douglas Place treatment center in East Grand Forks had an early-morning wake up call when they had to evacuate the building.

The East Grand Forks Fire Department says around 2:20 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, they rushed to the building in the 1100 block of Gateway Dr. NE for the fire alarms going off.

Authorities say a small fire started in one room, but people were able to put it out with a fire extinguisher before fire crews arrived.

Officials say items were too close to a heating unit, starting it on fire.

Everyone was allowed to return back to their rooms and no one was hurt.

